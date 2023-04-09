MP: MLA lays foundation stone of shed facilities in Bedawnia, Kesharia villages

Khachrod (Madhya Pradesh): MLA Dilip Singh Gurjar on Saturday laid down the foundation stone of permanent sheds to be constructed in Bedawnia, Kesharia villages at the cost of Rs 5 lakh each.

The event was chaired by municipal chief Govind Bharawa. Block president Anokhilal Solanki, Dhara Singh Surel, Rajendra Singh Gurjar, Bhimraj Malviya attended as chief guest. Sarpanch Manjubai Bhuralal accorded warm welcome to guests.

Addressing the event, Gurjar said that villagers especially scheduled caste people face great difficulty due to non-availability of Dharmashala for organizing cultural events in remote villages of Khachrod. In view of issue, Rs 10 lakh funds were allocated for construction of permanent sheds from MLA fund.

He added that our party is committed for overall development of region. After win in the region, he paid special attention to linking villages to main roads, facilitation of new electricity grids and implementation of Jal Jeewan Mission (JJM) across 85 remote villages. The locals apprised the MLA of their problems and demands for which he assured time bound redressal. Jitendra Singh, Barkheda Sarpanch Man Singh Gurjar, deputy sarpanch Radheshyam Solanki and other party workers were present.