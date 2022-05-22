MP, MLA lay foundation stone for road works

Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): Member of Parliament Gumnam Singh Damor accompanied by Jobat MLA Sulochan Rawat and other civic members laid the foundation stone of cement concrete road works in various wards of Chandra Shekhar Azad Nagar of Alirajpur district.

The programme commenced with chief guests garlanding the portrait of Goddess Saraswati.

Thereafter, he performed the ‘bhoomi-pujan’ for the road to be built in ward number 04 at a total cost of Rs 63 lakh, ward no 13 and 14 at a cost of Rs 1.02 crore, and ward no 11 at a cost of Rs 70 lakh.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Singh said that even after 75 years of Indian Independence, Dungri Phaliya village has been deprived of basic amenities including water, electricity, and even connectivity to other areas. Development in the area has been taken up after a long wait of 70 years of Indian Independence through the constant efforts of Madho Singh.

It will encourage the last mile connectivity and greatly benefit residents of the area

On this occasion, BJP district president Vakil Singh Thakarala, MP representative Madho Singh and city council president Nirmala Dao and among other residents were also present. The programme was conducted by Ajay Jaiswal while civic body president Nirmala Davar proposed a vote of thanks at the end of the event.

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 09:27 PM IST