MP: MLA Inaugurates Deendayal Rasoi Yojana Kitchen In khandwa

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): MLA Devendra Verma, on Saturday, inaugurated a new Deendayal Rasoi Yojana kitchen near the bus stand here at Kotwali.

Addressing the event, he said that the price of food under Deendayal Rasoi Yojana has been reduced from Rs 10 to Rs 5 a plate from September 2. He further said that the Centre and State governments have made many schemes to improve the lives of the poor.

Apart from providing Pucca house to live in, free treatment, employment and other necessary facilities, Mukhyamantri Kanyadan Yojana, Ladli Laxmi Yojana, Ladli Behen Yojana, Teerth Darshan Yojana for the elderly, as well as Deendayal Antyodaya Rasoi Yojana for poor labourers have been started under the leadership of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, he added.

MLA said that the Deendayal Rasoi Yojana was started in 2017 and now the food will be made available at Rs 5 instead of Rs 10 a plate under the yojana.

Social worker and spokesperson Sunil Jain said that the civic body is providing food to the poor by opening Deendayal Rasoi Yojana kitchens at the old bus stand, new bus stand and district hospital.

District president Sevadas Patel, district panchayat president Kanchan Mukesh Tanve, municipal corporation president Anil Vishwakarma and MIC member Somnath Kale also addressed the programme.

