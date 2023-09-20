MP: MLA Birla Continues Relief Efforts In Flood-Affected Areas

Representative image

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): MLA Sachin Birla continued his visit to flood-affected areas, vowing to provide much-needed relief and support to the affected communities.

On Wednesday, accompanied by an administrative team, the MLA undertook a tour of various flood-affected regions, including Sunderdham Ashram, Charukeshwar Ashram, Kalyani Mai Ashram, Mauli Sarkar Ashram and Tatanbari Sarkar Ashram, all situated along the banks of the Narmada River.

During these visits, he assessed the extent of the damage and engaged in detailed discussions with the ashram managers and spiritual leaders to better understand the challenges faced.

MLA Birla also contributed utensils worth Rs 50, 000 and two sound systems valued at Rs 30, 000 to the Kewat community in Navghatkhedi. Later, he visited low-lying villages such as Pitnagar, Kankariaon, Kapasthal and Moralla along the Narmada's banks, offering comfort to flood-affected residents and assuring them that assistance would reach every affected family.

The MLA's compassion extended to the families impacted by heavy rains along the Bankur River.

Highlighting the extent of the damage in Sanavad ward numbers 2, 3, 7, 9 and 11, MLA Birla emphasised the urgent need for rebuilding. Meanwhile, the MLA announced plans to resettle families from vulnerable areas to safer locations and requested a financial allocation of Rs seven crore from the state government for assistance.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)