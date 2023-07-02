 MP: MLA Announces Construction Of Gogapur-Mahidpur-Ghosla Road In Mahidpur
FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, July 02, 2023, 10:48 PM IST
MP: MLA Announces Construction Of Gogapur-Mahidpur-Ghosla Road In Mahidpur | FP Photo

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): MLA Bahadur Singh Chauhan announced that the government has approved the construction of the Gogapur-Mahidpur-Ghosla two-lane road. The 45-kilometre-long road would be built at a cost of Rs 196.26 crore.

Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation Limited (MPRDCL) and Asian Development Bank (ADB) have also issued the tender of road. Chauhan further said that 48 bridges and culverts would be constructed on this 40-feet-broad road. One-metre-broad shoulder road would also be present on both sides of the lane.

He stressed that the Gogapur-Mahidpur-Ghosla two-lane road would be a boon for Mahidpur as it would strengthen the traffic system along with improving the economy. The road would also play an important role in the industrialisation of the city. Notably, an industry is being constructed on Sugar Mill land at a cost of Rs 138 crore which is present on the mentioned road.

The Gogapur-Mahidpur-Ghosla road would provide connectivity with other cities in terms of transportation. The road would also connect Agar and Ratlam with each other. Two four lane roads would be merged in it. Soon, officials would perform the bhoomi pujan to begin construction of the two-lane road.

