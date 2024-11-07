MP: Missing Youth Found Dead In Well; Six Arrested For Chilling Revenge Murder

FP Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A tragic end has come to the search for 22-year-old Lokesh Tambolia, whose disappearance shook Ujjain after he went missing about six days back on November 1. The youth’s body was discovered in a well in Parvailya village, unveiling a gruesome murder that has led to the arrest of six suspects, including a local shopkeeper named Yash Chauhan, with whom Lokesh had an earlier dispute.

Ratlam police, under the guidance of ASP Rakesh Khakha, solved the case using advanced investigative methods. The arrested are Yash Chauhan (20), the primary suspect and shopkeeper involved in the initial altercation; Piyush Chauhan (22), Rinku Chauhan (19), Abhishek Chauhan (25), Krish alias Virat Chauhan (21) and Ritik Chauhan (24).

A post-mortem examination has been completed, and preliminary reports indicate evidence of blunt force trauma, likely resulting from the initial assault. According to the information, Lokesh’s disappearance was reported on November 3, and his last known interaction was a hostile encounter with Yash Chauhan, a local shopkeeper, at a nearby dhaba.

A disagreement over prices escalated into a physical altercation, after which Lokesh was chased by Yash and his associates. Lokesh’s family reported him missing after he failed to return home that night, sparking a relentless search operation. The police deployed a multifaceted investigation team. Combining traditional search efforts with advanced methods, investigators were able to trace Lokesh’s last known movements and gather substantial evidence.

Key investigation techniques included:

Drone Surveillance: Drones were deployed to cover vast areas in the vicinity of Parvailya village, scanning for any signs of unusual activity.

CCTV Footage Analysis: Surveillance footage from local businesses and public areas helped pinpoint the suspects’ whereabouts before and after Lokesh’s disappearance.

Dog Squad Assistance: A police dog unit provided additional tracking support, helping to locate areas of interest where Lokesh’s belongings were reportedly found. After several days of exhaustive searching and suspect interrogations, police discovered Lokesh’s body dumped in a remote well.