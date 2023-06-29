MP: Mishra Takes A Jibe At Digvijaya Over AIMIM’s Demand

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Wednesday remarked on the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen’s secretary’s letter to Member of Rajya Sabha and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh demanding kurbani of goat in PCC office.

While talking to reporters Mishra said, “This was expected. Chacha Jaan kept on doing Halal of Hindu and Hindutva. Now demand has been made of doing Halah of Bakra in Congress office premises.”

He sarcastically asked Singh to answer the letter of the AIMIM’s leader.

In the letter, the AIMIM’s secretary Tauqir Nizami wrote asked Digvijaya Singh if Hanuman Chalisa is chanted at the PCC office then why Eid Namaz can’t be performed?

He further wrote that the AIMIM did not have objections on chanting of Hanuman Chalisa but asked for performing Namaz and kurbani of goat at the office premises.