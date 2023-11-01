 MP: Miscreants Steal ₹3 Lakh From Car In Dewas
FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, November 01, 2023, 09:31 AM IST
article-image
Representational Picture

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Some unidentified miscreants stole Rs 3 lakh from a parked car on AB Road near the district court after shattering its window. Car owner Balram Nath, a resident of Barkheda Kayam, reported the incident to the Kotwali police.

Police swiftly responded by reviewing the CCTV footage in the vicinity of the court premises, but the criminals were untraced. Nath, a vegetable trader was at the court to obtain a stamp for his agreement related to a property purchase in Omex City.

The culprit also fled with a bag containing trader's bills worth Rs 20 lakh along with the cash.

Meanwhile, police launched a manhunt to shed light on the crime.

article-image

Indore Assembly Seat Nominations: Total Of 102 Candidates To Contest Election From Constituency This...

MP Foundation Day: Indore Collector Hoists Flag At Collectorate, Disabled Kids Present Cultural...

MP Elections 2023: Kamal Nath Did Not Fulfil 9 Out Of 900 Promises In His Tenure, Says Kailash...

MP: Builder Memorial Church To Celebrate Christmas & New Year In Mhow

MP: Vigilance Awareness Week At BNP In Dewas

