MP: Miscreants Steal ₹3 Lakh From Car In Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Some unidentified miscreants stole Rs 3 lakh from a parked car on AB Road near the district court after shattering its window. Car owner Balram Nath, a resident of Barkheda Kayam, reported the incident to the Kotwali police.

Police swiftly responded by reviewing the CCTV footage in the vicinity of the court premises, but the criminals were untraced. Nath, a vegetable trader was at the court to obtain a stamp for his agreement related to a property purchase in Omex City.

The culprit also fled with a bag containing trader's bills worth Rs 20 lakh along with the cash.

Meanwhile, police launched a manhunt to shed light on the crime.

