 MP: Miscreants from minority community harass Jain saints in Badnawar, bizmen stage protest
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Miscreants from minority community harass Jain saints in Badnawar, bizmen stage protest

MP: Miscreants from minority community harass Jain saints in Badnawar, bizmen stage protest

Jain community members took out the procession in Badnawar and submitted a memorandum to tehsildar Mukesh Bamniya

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, June 05, 2023, 03:08 PM IST
article-image

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Businesspersons of Jain community from Badnawar and its adjoining areas of Dhar, kept their shops closed on Monday to mark protest after some miscreants from the minority community allegedly harassed their saints.

Read Also
On Cam: Two dead, 3 dozen injured after bus carrying students overturns in MP's Shivpuri
article-image

Jain community members took out the procession in Badnawar and submitted a memorandum to tehsildar Mukesh Bamniya demanding action against the accused for indecent comments and constant harassment of Jain saints.

Read Also
MP: Garbage heap spotted near CMHO office in Swachh Indore
article-image

It was told in the memorandum, the saints of the Jain community go to the forest towards Limdi Road daily for their daily work. There is also a cemetery of a minority community there, an Idgah on the way. Through which the saints have to pass. Where for the last three days some mischievous elements of the society were continuously troubling the saints.

Read Also
Indore's 3-year-old Viyanshi creates World Record for reciting Hanuman Chalisa Solo
article-image

The saints did not tell society for three days while giving the introduction of sainthood, but on the fourth day, they were informed about the excessive harassment by the miscreants. After this the people of the society became angry. They demanded strict action by arresting the accused immediately.

Before submitting the memorandum, Shripal Nahar, Mahendra, Sundesha, Manish Bokadia, Santosh Chavda, Om Patodi and many other society members expressed their views and demanded stern action against the accused.

They claimed that despite informing the police about this, no action has been taken, there is resentment in the society and protests are being held in different cities.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Public bio-diversity register’s updation is underway

Madhya Pradesh: Public bio-diversity register’s updation is underway

MP: Miscreants from minority community harass Jain saints in Badnawar, bizmen stage protest

MP: Miscreants from minority community harass Jain saints in Badnawar, bizmen stage protest

Madhya Pradesh: Muktibodh takes a dig on critics of India, Indianness & Hindutva

Madhya Pradesh: Muktibodh takes a dig on critics of India, Indianness & Hindutva

Madhya Pradesh: THREE DAY NAT’L EDUCATIONAL WORKSHOP ‘Students’ task force to evaluate...

Madhya Pradesh: THREE DAY NAT’L EDUCATIONAL WORKSHOP ‘Students’ task force to evaluate...

MP: Garbage heap spotted near CMHO office in Swachh Indore

MP: Garbage heap spotted near CMHO office in Swachh Indore