MP: Miscreants from minority community harass Jain saints in Badnawar, bizmen stage protest

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Businesspersons of Jain community from Badnawar and its adjoining areas of Dhar, kept their shops closed on Monday to mark protest after some miscreants from the minority community allegedly harassed their saints.

Jain community members took out the procession in Badnawar and submitted a memorandum to tehsildar Mukesh Bamniya demanding action against the accused for indecent comments and constant harassment of Jain saints.

It was told in the memorandum, the saints of the Jain community go to the forest towards Limdi Road daily for their daily work. There is also a cemetery of a minority community there, an Idgah on the way. Through which the saints have to pass. Where for the last three days some mischievous elements of the society were continuously troubling the saints.

The saints did not tell society for three days while giving the introduction of sainthood, but on the fourth day, they were informed about the excessive harassment by the miscreants. After this the people of the society became angry. They demanded strict action by arresting the accused immediately.

Before submitting the memorandum, Shripal Nahar, Mahendra, Sundesha, Manish Bokadia, Santosh Chavda, Om Patodi and many other society members expressed their views and demanded stern action against the accused.

They claimed that despite informing the police about this, no action has been taken, there is resentment in the society and protests are being held in different cities.