 MP: Miscreants Cheat Old Woman Of Her 50 GM Gold Jewellery    
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Miscreants Cheat Old Woman Of Her 50 GM Gold Jewellery    

MP: Miscreants Cheat Old Woman Of Her 50 GM Gold Jewellery    

They, posing as police, cheated the woman of 5 tola (50 gm) gold jewellery on the pretext of searching for her.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, September 14, 2023, 08:00 AM IST
article-image
Victim woman (extreme right) present in the police station along with her sons in Ujjain on Wednesday  | FP PHOTO   

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): An old woman was cheated of lakhs of rupees in broad daylight at Mangal Colony here on Wednesday. Two miscreants committed the crime of jewellery fraud.

They, posing as police, cheated the woman of 5 tola (50 gm) gold jewellery on the pretext of searching for her. Before the woman could understand anything, both the miscreants ran away.

Shakuntala Agrawal, (60), a resident of Udayan Marg, was returning home after visiting the Hanuman temple located at Alkapuri. During this time two young men came to her.

They introduced themselves as policemen and cited the incident of knife fighting in the area last night and tried scaring her by saying that she was roaming around wearing jewellery.

An incident may occur to her too. Both the miscreants asked Shakuntala to take off her jewellery and keep it in her bag. Shakuntala, thinking it to be a policeman, tied the gold bangle and ring she was wearing on her hand in a paper bundle and kept it in her bag.

Meanwhile, both the miscreants took her bag on the pretext of searching, took out the real jewellery, replaced it with fake jewellery and ran away. When Shakuntala went home and opened the bag, she came to know of the fraud.  

On this, she reached the Madhav Nagar police station along with her sons Ravi and Shashindra Agrawal and lodged a report. In this matter, the police checked the CCTV cameras around the incident spot to search for the people. Both the miscreants were seen going on a bike. 

This is the sixth fraud incident in the city in a month. Just a few days ago, miscreants had taken away gold jewellery from a woman in the name of polishing utensils and from another woman in a similar manner.    

Read Also
Indore (WATCH): Kin Thrash NEET Coaching Teacher, Parade Him Naked For Molesting Their Daughter At...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Necroptosis An Alternate Cell Death Pathway To Ferroptosis In COVID-19 Patients, Reveals IIT...

Indore: Necroptosis An Alternate Cell Death Pathway To Ferroptosis In COVID-19 Patients, Reveals IIT...

Indore: Money Exchange Company Fined For Not Refunding ₹5 Lakh

Indore: Money Exchange Company Fined For Not Refunding ₹5 Lakh

Tenure Of Six EC Members Of DAVV Ends Tomorrow

Tenure Of Six EC Members Of DAVV Ends Tomorrow

Police Seize Liquor Worth Rs 20L From Mini Truck 

Police Seize Liquor Worth Rs 20L From Mini Truck 

Teacher Of Coaching Institute Stripped, Thrashed By Group Of People

Teacher Of Coaching Institute Stripped, Thrashed By Group Of People