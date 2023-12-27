MP: Miscreants Beat Up Visitors In Ujjain, Snatch ₹20K

Representative Image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Five miscreants targeted the visitors coming from outside at 3 am in front of Ramanujkot here on Tuesday.

The vendors of tea shops and kiosks in and around Ramanujkot said that five miscreants stopped the visitors returning after bathing in the Kshipra River by asking them to perform the puja and when the devotees refused to perform the puja, they started beating them. After snatching about Rs 20,000 from them, the miscreants also broke the glass of the vehicle.

Informed by the passengers, policemen came from the Mahakal police station. They deflated two motorcycles of the miscreants. But when the passengers did not go to the police station to file a report, the policemen went back.

About an hour after the incident, the same miscreants came back to this place and left with both their motorcycles. When information was sought from the police station regarding the said incident, the reply was that no such case took place nor had any information been received.

Pickpocket Caught

A pickpocket was caught at Mahakaleshwar temple on Tuesday. The accused was caught following the complaint of a devotee, who arrived here from Bhopal and reported to the Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee. Acting on the complaint, the CCTV footage was checked according to the location mentioned by the devotee and caught the accused.

According to the assistant administrator of the temple committee, Mulchand Junwal, the temple administration handed over the accused to Mahakal police. Around Rs 18,000 cash and a wallet of the devotees was recovered from the accused, he added.