MP: Minor tremor felt in parts of Indore, no casualty

PTIUpdated: Saturday, July 30, 2022, 08:19 PM IST
Representational Pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A minor tremor of 2.9 magnitude was felt in parts of Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Saturday, an official said.

No casualties and damage to property was reported due to the tremor, Indore collector Manish Singh said.

The tremor of 2.9 magnitude was recorded around 6.30 pm and its focus was 10 km below the earth around Borkhedi, Navdapanth, Umaria and Haranyakhedi villages of the district, the meteorological department's senior scientist Vedprakash Singh Chandel told PTI.

According to officials, several people felt their doors and windows shaking in Rajendra Nagar locality of the city, and some of them even came out of their houses to safety.



