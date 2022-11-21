MP: Minor sisters who were kidnapped, raped levelled serious allegations against local cops

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Two minor sisters were allegedly kidnapped and raped in Guna district recently, levelling serious accusations on the local police claiming that the cops trying to safeguard some of the accused involved in the crime.

Victims who tabled their complaint before the district collector accused local police of being biased in the case.

Recently, two minor sisters were allegedly kidnapped and raped in Guna district, police said on Saturday. The police have apprehended two of the accused, one of whom is a minor himself, for the crime that took place at a village on the intervening night of November 10 and 11, an official said.

A case under section 376 (rape) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered following submissions of the victims, aged 13 and 17, in the court.

Meanwhile, the entire case witnessed a new twist and turns when the victims claimed that a total of nine persons, including three women, were involved in the crime. They claimed that the accused took them to Ruthiyai village. After spending two-day in a captive, both the girls somehow escaped from the clutches of the accused on November 13. They lodged their complaint about the incident in the Ruthiyai police outpost.

Victims claimed that police had arrested some of the accused, but the names of many people were not included in the FIR, on whom the relatives have doubts.

The complainant party, who came to the collector to complain about this, accused the police of harassing them for hours and not registering the correct report later. The victims demand that when the government runs bulldozers on the houses of such accused, bulldozers should be run on the houses of these accused.