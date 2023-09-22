MP: Minor Raped; Accused Arrested Within 24 Hours

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Alot police, on Thursday, arrested the accused who barged into the house and raped a minor, within 24 hours of the complaint. According to station in-charge Dinesh Bhojak, the victim herself came to the police station and complained that Gopal Suryavanshi, 23, from the same village, barged into her house and outraged her modesty.

The accused even threatened her with dire consequences if she dared to tell anyone about the incident.

On the complaint of the victim, Alot police registered a case under Sections 376, 450, and 506 of the IPC and Section 3/4 of the POCSO Act and started an investigation. Considering the seriousness of the incident as the victim was only 15 years old, Ratlam SP Rahul Kumar Lodha directed the police to take immediate action in the matter. A special team was formed and began searching in the area, subsequently getting success in arresting the accused.