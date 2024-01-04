MP: Minor Kills Self At Eklavya Girls' Hostel In Dhar

Representational Image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year-old Eklavya Girls' Hostel inmate reportedly committed suicide at her hostel situated at Labrawad village in Dhar district on Thursday around 4.30 pm.

SP Manoj Kumar Singh said that after getting the information, CSP and Dhar police station in-charge rushed to the spot.

So far the reason behind her extreme step is yet to be ascertained as the victim had just returned to the hostel on Thursday morning after spending her winter vacation at her native place in Manawar.

Police registered a case and began an investigation into the matter. "We also called the victim’s family members to record their statement," SP Singh added.

As per the information, the victim was first seen by her sister and other fellow inmates hanging by the neck from the ceiling. They immediately informed the principal. Hostel authorities took down the girl and called Dial 100.

Since the matter was suspicious, tribal development department’s assistant commissioner Brijkumar Shukla, SDM Roshni Patidar, CSP Ravindra Vaskale rushed to the spot and prepared panchnama.

Officials claimed that post-mortem will be conducted on Friday.

Her sister and fellow inmates informed that at around 4.30 pm, they called the deceased to open the door of her room situated on the first floor, but she didn’t respond to their calls. Fearing any untoward incident, they called the hostel employee, who was present on the ground floor.

The hostel employee opened the door and saw her hanging by the neck.

The victim was a class 12th student and native of Ralamandal village in Manawar tehsil. Police did not find in suicide note from the spot.