MP: Minor girl abducted by two bike-borne men in Jamner village

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year-old girl was allegedly abducted by motorcycle-borne criminals in Jamner village on Friday.

According to police, the girl along with her younger sister had gone to a pond to answer nature’s call at around 10pm.

The two bike-borne kidnappers forced the minor to sit on their bike and took her away, leaving her younger sister on the spot. The incident was narrated by the little one to his father, who later filed a kidnapping case with Jamner police station.

Girl’s father informed the police that he was a labourer and had gone to work around 5pm. His wife went to the forest to graze the cattle. As they didn’t have toilet at home, the two girls had gone to the pond to relieve themselves.

As the younger sister knew the kidnappers, girl’s family also visited the village where they lived and searched neighbourhood and relatives’ houses but in vain.

In the end, they decided to seek cops’ help. A missing case was filled and the matter was taken under investigation, said police.