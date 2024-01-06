MP: Minor Among Three Injured In Wild Animal Attack In Khargone

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE |

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons, including a six-year-old girl, were injured in wild animal attacks that took place in two places in Sejla village under Goganwa police station, Khargone on Friday night. The victims sustained wounds to their faces and hands.

All three injured persons were swiftly transported to the Gogawa government hospital for immediate medical attention. Following initial treatment, a 40-year-old man and the minor girl were referred to the district hospital due to the severity of their injuries. An elderly person is undergoing treatment at the Gogawa hospital.

Despite the alarming attack, the specific identity of the wild animal remains unidentified.

Dr Vinay Vaskale confirmed that a six-year-old girl Anjali and a 40-year-old man Master were admitted to the district hospital after suffering bites from a wild animal. Both victims endured facial bites and are currently receiving medical care.

Ranger Manisha Bundela of Goganwa area, also confirmed the incident occurred under Bistan forest area. DFO Prashant Arya said that an investigation is underway and action would be taken as per rules.

Sunil, the victim’s kin, recounted the incident, narrating that everyone in the household was asleep when the sudden animal attack occurred around midnight. Eyewitnesses consistently described the attacking animal as black, adding to the mystery surrounding the wild animal.