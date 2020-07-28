MP Minister Tulsi Silawat and wife test positive for Covid 19

Water Resource Development Minister Tulsi Silawat and his wife tested positive on Tuesday. He informed about the same through a tweet on Tuesday evening.

“He had gone through sampling after developing mild symptoms on Monday. His other family members too had gone through antibody test and tested negative for the same,” sources said.

In his tweet, he mentioned that he had undergone the test on the direction of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan despite showing no symptoms. “Me and my family will remain in home quarantine as advised by the doctors. I request all those close to me should get themselves tested,” Silawat mentioned.

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Congress state media in-charge Jitu Patwari also wished him early recovery.

Apart from the Silawats, BJP's organisational general secretary Suhas Bhagat and organisational secretary Ashutosh Tiwari too have tested positive for coronavirus. Burhanpur SP Rahul Lodha too is down with the virus.