MP: Minister Chetanya Kasyap Vows To Boost Economy, Chalks Out Roadmap To Reshape Ratlam

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises minister Chetanya Kasyap announced several initiatives that promise to reshape Ratlam and the entire state.

Highlighting the government's commitment to development, the minister revealed plans to resolve the longstanding case of Sajjan Mill in Ratlam. Drawing parallels with Indore's Hukumchand Mill, he shared that a major commercial industrial area would be established on the mill site, benefiting the workers' families with over Rs 180 crore and providing a substantial boost to the local economy.

Addressing mediapersons, Kasyap underscored the remarkable achievements of the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has made history by being elected for a third consecutive term. He proudly noted that the BJP, under Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, has achieved an unprecedented victory by securing all 29 Lok Sabha seats in the state, a feat that stands as a testament to their governance and development agenda.

The minister outlined the ambitious goals set by the state government, including doubling the annual budget within the next five years. The 2024-25 budget has already seen a 16 per cent increase compared to the previous year without imposing any new taxes. He highlighted the significant progress made in poverty alleviation, with 2 crore 30 lakh people rising above the poverty line according to the January 2024 report.

In education, the minister announced the operation of around 150 CM Rise schools in new buildings for the year 2024-25, with Ratlam's CM Rise Vinoba School being recognised among the top 10 schools globally. He also emphasised the expansion of GauShalas and increased funding for animal feed to promote cow rearing.

Focusing on health services, Minister Kashyap revealed plans to open three new government medical colleges in Mandsaur, Neemuch, and Seoni in 2024-25. The PM Shri Air Ambulance Service Scheme, initiated by the CM, aims to provide high-level medical treatment to serious patients during emergencies.

The press conference, attended by BJP district president Pradeep Upadhyay, district media in-charge Arun Tripathi and co-media in-charge Nilesh Bafna, showcased the BJP's dedication to development and its vision for a prosperous future.