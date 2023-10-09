MP: MiC Gives Approvals For Waste Disposal, Various Other Works

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Amruta Amar Yadav chaired the Mayor-in-Council (MiC) meeting held here recently. Corporation commissioner Nilesh Dubey along with all MiC members, corporators and department heads were present. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss and make decisions on various important matters. The meeting provided a platform for the Mayor, MiC members, corporators, and department heads to collaborate and address the needs and concerns of the community effectively.

The minutes of the decisions passed unanimously in the meeting of the Mayor in Council dated September 22 were confirmed.

Topics discussed and decisions taken in the meeting include the engagement of Core Project Engineering and Consultant Pvt Ltd for legacy waste dump site bioremediation, biomining, and residual waste disposal work. Those were unanimously approved by all members present in the meeting.

The decision to accept the company’s rate of Rs 6.44 crore, which is approximately 7.80 per cent lower than the estimated rate, was made after careful consideration of their expertise and competitive pricing. It was unanimously decided that approval would be given to legalise illegal tap connections by charging an amount equal to the predetermined fee for new tap connections. The department should complete all the upcoming proceedings as per the rules, it was noted.

Approval was also given to convert the unskilled labourers working under the sanitation and solid waste management department into the unskilled labour category by giving them a break of one day after 89 days for 25 days.

Many other decisions including tendering for shops available at Rajmata Scindia Complex were also taken.

