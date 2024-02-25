MP: Meo Vows To Eradicate Illegal Liquor Business In Mandleshwar

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): MLA Rajkumar Meo released a video for media persons in which the BJP MLA acknowledged the presence of illegal liquor sales in the holy town of Mandleshwar on the bank of the Narmada River. However, he emphasised that since assuming office, there has been a significant reduction in such activities. Meo declared his primary agenda will be to eradicate the illegal liquor trade in Mandleshwar, noting some success but promising to crack down further on any remaining illicit operations.

Meo expressed dissatisfaction with the Excise Department's efforts, suggesting that they should take more responsibility. He criticised the department's approach and urged the media to push back if asked to disclose the locations of illegal liquor sales, highlighting the financial strain on media personnel. The MLA directed the police and excise authorities to take strict action against those involved in the illegal liquor trade. He also highlighted the issue of fake diaries being used by liquor contractors, calling for action against such practices. Meo reiterated his stance that anyone engaged in illegal activities, regardless of their status, would not receive his support.

Meo's video exposes officials' negligence in enforcing guidelines

A video released by MLA Meo has revealed the failure of officials to adhere to the guidelines he issued regarding illegal activities in the area. Despite Meo's directives to curb illegal liquor and sand mining operations, these activities persist unabated even after three months of his tenure. The video highlights the ongoing illegal businesses in the area, indicating a lack of attention from the concerned department officials.

Meo's efforts to uphold the law and protect public interests are being undermined by the officials' negligence. The release of this video aims to shed light on the challenges faced by Meo in enforcing regulations and to garner public support for his initiatives. It serves as a call to action for the authorities to take stricter measures against illegal activities and to ensure compliance with the law.

Allegations of illegal business by Meo's supporters surface

Accusations have emerged claiming that only supporters of MLA Rajkumar Meo are involved in illegal activities such as the sale of illicit liquor and unauthorised sand mining in the area. These activities reportedly occur both covertly and overtly, with some supporters struggling to conduct such operations while others openly engage in illegal businesses. It is alleged that some Meo supporters are benefiting financially from illegal activities by providing support to certain Congress members involved in similar illegal enterprises. Sources suggest that after a failed raid by local SDM Anil Kumar Jain on a sand mine in Sulgaon, which was allegedly operated by a Congress-affiliated sand mafia, Meo supporters have taken over the operation, allowing the mafia to continue its activities under their protection.

The reported involvement of Meo supporters in illegal businesses raises questions about the MLA's stance on such activities and highlights the complexity of the situation. These allegations come amidst ongoing efforts to combat illegal practices in the area, posing a challenge for authorities and raising concerns among the public about the integrity of local governance.