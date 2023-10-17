MP: Meo Confronts Major Embarrassment In Mandleshwar

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): After facing a series of protests from his party workers, BJP candidate Rajkumar Meo, on Monday, confronted a major embarrassment with SDM cancelling permission to his election office, within two hours of its inauguration.

The reason behind SDM’s action was providing wrong information to the SDM office for permission. As per the reason mentioned in the letter, the applicant described the government building as a private building in the letter, where the office was inaugurated.

This incident has caused a significant setback for Rajkumar Meo's election campaign, as the cancellation of his office permission reflects poorly on his credibility and organisational skills. It remains to be seen how he will recover from this embarrassment and regain the trust of the voters in light of this incident.

As per the letter that local media have, Mandleshwar resident Dr Akhilesh Barve has sought permission to open Manoj Sharma's office located at the bus stand by declaring it a private building. After getting permission, the office was inaugurated on Monday.

Referring to the letter issued from the SDM office in the name of Dr Akhilesh Barve, SDM Anil Jain cancelled permission for the BJP's central election office, citing it as the government building. Besides, it was also mentioned in the letter that wrong information was provided by the applicant, Barve, by describing the government building as a private building. Due to this, the permission of the office was cancelled.

Neither district chief nor district convenor present during inauguration

BJP candidate Rajkumar Meo is being opposed by BJP workers in the Maheshwar assembly constituency. After the declaration of Meo's candidacy, no senior leader was seen in the Maheshwar assembly. District president Rajendra Singh Rathore and district election coordinator Ranjit Dandir were also absent on the occasion of the inauguration on Monday.

Facing factionalism, Meo looks helpless

Since the announcement of his candidature from Maheshwar, BJP candidate Rajkumar Meo has looked helpless due to the dissatisfaction and anger of the workers.

In 2018, Rajkumar Meo contested the elections as an independent against the official candidate of the BJP. Since then, factionalism among BJP workers has reached its peak, which is visible until these assembly elections.

After the 2018 assembly elections, this tension increased among the workers in the district, district panchayat, and council elections.