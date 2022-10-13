MP: Meeting chaired in Dhar under CM's public service campaign

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A meeting regarding the Chief Minister's public service campaign was chaired by state rural development minister Ramkhelawan Patel and state consumer protection minister Bisahu Lal Singh at Dhar collectorate auditorium on Wednesday.

Addressing†the meeting, minister Patel said that the beneficiaries should get the eligibility slip of ration card under the public distribution system (PDS) in the district. No eligible beneficiary in the district should be deprived of this benefit. He also guided the authorised people to add new beneficiaries†name to the below poverty line (BPL) portal.

On the other hand, minister Singh instructed the people to make Ayushman cards of the people as soon as possible. In the case of network issues while generating the card, beneficiaries were guided to visit an area with better network.

In the meeting, he asked the officials to organise disability testing camps in all the blocks along with†distributing its certificates and required equipment. Place this camp twice in the blocks where the area is large.

He also instructed the lead bank officer to take a meeting of all the bankers and instructed them to help the people in providing loans who want to establish their own employment or business.

After the meeting, ministers also conducted a surprise inspection of the tribal senior girls' hostel of the district headquarters. Here, they had a word with the hostel girls and enquired about the arrangements.