 MP: MCC Is Soul Of Free And Fair Elections, Says Collector
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: MCC Is Soul Of Free And Fair Elections, Says Collector

MP: MCC Is Soul Of Free And Fair Elections, Says Collector

Adherence to traffic rules is a must and collective responsibility.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, October 10, 2023, 11:15 PM IST
article-image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Collector and district election officer Priyank Mishra on Monday chaired a meeting with representatives of recognised political parties, election staff and police personnel and sensitised them on the need for strictly adhering to the model code of conduct (MCC) for the November 17 assembly elections.

Addressing the meeting, the collector said that MCC is the soul of conducting free and fair elections. MCC is a set of guidelines issued by the ECI to regulate political parties and candidates before elections.  He also advised the political parties to deface wall writings and remove banners and flex boards and obtain prior permission for organising election rallies and use of vehicles for election purposes. Parties must inform the local police authorities of the venue and time of any meeting in time to enable the police to make adequate security arrangements.

He also sensitised them to the need for strictly adhering to the model code of conduct for violence-free elections. Activities such as using caste and communal feelings to secure votes, criticising candidates based on unverified reports, and bribing or intimidation of voters are prohibited. 

Adherence to traffic rules is a must and collective responsibility. Political rallies, use of loudspeakers and distribution of liquor should be avoided. SP Manoj Kumar Singh, ADM Ashwinin Kumar Rawat, ASP Indrajeet Bakalwar and representatives of political parties also attended the meeting.

Read Also
Indore Commodities Buzz Of October 10: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses - All you Need To Know
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Kashyap All Set For Third Term

MP: Kashyap All Set For Third Term

Relief To Patients: X-Ray Machine At CHC Starts Functioning

Relief To Patients: X-Ray Machine At CHC Starts Functioning

MP: Admin Step Up Vigil As Code Of Conduct In Force

MP: Admin Step Up Vigil As Code Of Conduct In Force

MP: Two Allegedly Murdered By Sarpanch, Protesters Demand Justice

MP: Two Allegedly Murdered By Sarpanch, Protesters Demand Justice

MP: Banners, Posters Removed In Mahidpur

MP: Banners, Posters Removed In Mahidpur