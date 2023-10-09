MP: MCC Enforced, Political Hoardings Being Removed

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into effect in a poll-bound state on Monday, shortly after the Election Commission of India announced the polling dates. As soon as the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into effect, the local administration pulled down banners, posters of different political parties in the town.

Additional Tehsildar Sunil Sisodia, City Inspector of Police Sher Singh Baghel, chief municipal officer Ishwar Mahale along with respective teams launched a Flag March in compliance with the instructions issued by the Election Commission.

Notably, EC announced poll schedule for that states, wherein voting will begin on November 17, counting will be held on December 3. The MCC automatically comes into effect on the day the election commission announces polling schedule.

Ahead of the state assembly polls, the administration has also strengthened security at the inter-state border (Madhya Pradesh-Maharashtra) check-posts to ensure security, peaceful and free-fair polls.