MP: MBA Registrations Begin From Today But UG Final Mark Sheets Awaited

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Registrations for centralised online counselling for admission in courses like MBA and MCA is going to start from Tuesday but most of the students have not received marksheets of UG final year exams. Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), however, said that the students won’t be on the receiving end as it has uploaded the final year results of all the 11 UG courses on DIGI Locker.

The institutions can check results of students seeking admission and can enroll them. Around 46k had taken UG final year exams conducted by DAVV between March 18 and June 5. The final results of BA final year exams were released recently. Examinations controller Prof Ashesh Tiwari said that it takes time for the marksheet to reach in the hands of students.

However, they will not have to suffer and colleges can verify their results through DIGILocker and grant admission. Besides, the university has already uploaded the results data of first and second year of these students of 2021-22 sessions in DIGI Locker.

14,500 seats in MBA, 2,000 in MCA

There are around 14500 seats in MBA courses and 2k seats in MCA programme which will be filled through counselling. While the first round of MBA counselling is only for CMAT candidates, the second round will be based on qualifying exams. The third round will be college-level counselling.