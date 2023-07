MP: Mayor’s Representative Inspects Pitrichhaya Park To Be Opened Tomorrow In Sagar | Representative Picture

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Representative of Mayor, Sushil Tiwari and a member of Sitaram Rasoi Prakash Choubey on Thursday inspected the Pitrichhaya Park that Urban Development Minister Bhupendra Singh will inaugurate on Sunday.

As many as 1,000 saplings of various trees will be planted in the park developed near the RTO office. Both Tiwari and Choubey were accompanied by the officials of the municipal corporation. The citizens may plant saplings in the name of their ancestors at the park.