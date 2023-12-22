MP: Mayor Listens To Public Grievances In Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): In a continued effort to address the concerns of residents, Mayor Geeta Durgesh Aggarwal chaired a public hearing at the Municipal Corporation on Wednesday, drawing numerous applicants seeking solutions to various civic issues.

During the session, residents approached Mayor Aggarwal with a range of grievances, spanning concerns about cleanliness, street lights, old age pensions, encroachments, and among others.

Additionally, citizens brought forward issues about other government departments as well. The mayor listened attentively to each concern raised by the applicants.

Assuring swift action, she pledged that all issues under the jurisdiction of the civic body would be promptly addressed within the stipulated time frame.

The mayor took proactive steps by instructing the relevant departments to address complaints not falling under the purview of the municipal corporation.

The mayor, along with MLA and Mayor representative Durgesh Aggarwal, councilor representative Raj Verma, and corporation deputy finance commissioner Puneet Shukla distributed licenses to 10 food and non-food business vendors.

Executive engineer Nagesh Verma, office superintendent Ashok Upadhyay, revenue officer Pradeep Shastri, assistant engineer Induprabha Bharti, Jagdish Verma, deputy engineer Dilip Malviya, health inspector Harendra Singh Thakur, BJP leader Vipul Aggarwal also attended the meeting.

The consistent and effective handling of citizen complaints in these public hearings has notably bolstered resident confidence in Mayor Geeta Durgesh Aggarwal's governance.