MP: Massive Explosion At Pharma Factory In Pithampur | FP Photo

Pithampur (Madhya Pradesh): One person was killed on the spot and two others were seriously injured when a fire broke out following a blast at Pithampur-based Sunyog Pharma factory on Wednesday.

According to information, the accident happened at the factory situated at Industrial Area Sector No 1, at around 10 am, when locals heard a massive explosion at the factory. Immediately after the explosion, a fire erupted at the site, resulting in the death of one Kamlesh Tiwari on the spot.

Two others, including Rajesh and Mithlesh who were working there, got seriously injured, and they were taken to the Government Madhya Bharat Hospital, Mhow, from where they were referred to Indore.

Kamlesh joined the job just a day before, while his brother was working as the security guard.

As soon as the Pithampur police and fire brigade got the information about the explosion and arson, they rushed to the spot and tried to extinguish the fire, but due to the presence of chemicals, there was a problem extinguishing the fire.

Many nearby people said that the explosion was so powerful that they heard the noise from a long distance. Due to the explosion, panic prevailed in the area. It was alleged that there was no safety equipment in the company, no strong security arrangements, and even no first aid facilities available in the company.

According to the fire brigade personnel, the chemical explosion was so severe that the employees who were working did not even get a chance to handle it. When contacted, Dr Ashok Pitambara, one of the owners of the factory, said that the fire broke out due to a short circuit and a chemical explosion.

One worker died on the spot, and two employees are undergoing treatment. “The company made all efforts to extinguish the fire as soon as it broke out. By the time the fire brigade arrived, the fire had been extinguished,” Dr Pitambara said.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Industrial Health and Safety Officer Rajesh Yadav said that at the Sunyog Pharma factory, the blast occurred in Acetone, a naturally occurring compound which is also known as propanone.

In the fire, one worker Kamlesh Tiwari died and two workers Rajesh and Mithlesh got seriously burnt due to chemical. The Industrial Health and Safety Department has started an investigation. A case will be registered as soon as the investigation is completed, Yadav said.