MP: Massive corruption alleged in PMAY

Shamgarh (Mandsaur): A massive corruption in distribution of money under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) by deputy engineer and employees of Shamgarh municipal council in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh has been recently unearthed.

According to first and second detailed project report (DPR) of the scheme, huge amount of money were usurped by the officials dealing with the branch including deputy engineer Asif Sheikh, assistant grade 3 Asha Trivedi and daily wage worker Manoj Sharma to non-eligible persons and beneficiaries under the scheme.

PMAY guidelines like geo-tagging and selection process were openly flouted by municipal officials. Without prior information to Lekhpal (accountant) and incumbent president of municipal council, huge amount of money worth Rs 30.3 lakh were withdrawn and distributed by the officials flouting the guidelines.

Municipal president Kavita Yadav has instructed employees to deposit the amount which was fraudulently drawn without geo-tagging. On the other hand, the CMO has also sent a last reminder to deposit the amount, failing which legal action would be taken against them. It is believed that some local councillors have also been part of the scam.