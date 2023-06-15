MP: Married Woman Jumps Off Building In Ujjain, Dead

Representative Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A married woman committed suicide by allegedly jumping from the sixth floor of a building, located at Hariphatak four-lane, on Indore Road at 10.30 pm here on Tuesday.

During the incident, her husband was at home. Hearing his screams, building residents gathered and informed the police. The police recovered a suicide note.

Seven months ago, Shilpa (30) wife of Mohit Rajput, who came to live with her husband on rent, committed suicide by jumping from the building. The reason is said to be family dispute. Shilpa used to do a private job in WFH (work-from-home) mode while her husband was said to be a bank manager. In the suicide note, Shilpa had written that it was not easy for her to take the extreme step and also wrote a line that "the family should not have been brought in the middle. Miss you all."

On the basis of the suicide note, the police have expressed possibility that family dispute could be the reason for her death. The marriage took place only two years ago and the victim was a native of Hatod. CSP Sachin Parte, who reached the spot, said that the picture would be clear only after the statement of relatives regarding the incident. The husband is not in a position to say anything.

Sub-inspector (SI) Mahendra Makashre and other officials seized blood from the spot. FSL officer Preeti Gaikwad also reached the spot where it was found that the woman had fallen on her head and died on the spot due to grievous injury. However, the cause of death will be clear from the post-mortem report. The police have also come to know that the couple came to stay on rent 7 months ago but information about the tenant was not given to the police.