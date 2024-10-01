 MP: Mandsaur’s 'Sambhag Banao' Campaign; Address To Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Is In Full Swing
FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, October 01, 2024, 10:38 PM IST
Location of Mandsaur district in Madhya Pradesh | Wikipedia

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): As part of the 'Sambhag Banao' campaign, a postcard campaign, addressed to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, will be organised on Gandhi Jayanti by Mandsaur Nagrik Manch Aap Aur Hum, on Wednesday. The programme will commence at 9 am from Gandhi Square on Wednesday.

Town residents will put forth their demand in front of CM Mohan Yadav to declare the Mandsaur district a division. In this regard, under the banner of Mandsaur Nagrik Manch, a delegation of eminent people met Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda at his residence in the town on Tuesday.

The delegation gave detailed information about the campaign to Devda and presented him postcards. In response, Devda said that he also supports the demands of the citizens and will make Chief Minister Yadav Mohan Yadav aware of the sentiments of citizens here.

The delegation also met the district minister in-charge Nirmala Bhuria at the Circuit House during her stay in the town and presented postcards, urging her to support citizens’ long-standing demands.

Giving assurance, she said that she would discuss the matter with the Chief Minister.

Earlier, information about this campaign was given to MP Sudhir Gupta and Rajya Sabha MP Banshilal Gurjar.

