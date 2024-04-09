MP: Mandsaur Youth Falls Victim to Online Deception, Loses Rs 2L

Representative image | Freepik

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A disturbing case of cyber fraud has emerged in Nahargarh, Mandsaur district, where a young man fell victim to online deception, resulting in a loss of about Rs 2 lakh from his bank account.

Anmol Dhanotia, 21, the complainant, reported that he was cheated through a fake link sent via WhatsApp, leading to unauthorised transactions.

The ordeal began when Anmol clicked on a link received on his mobile, subsequently leading to the compromise of his device. Late at night, an amount totalling Rs 89,500 was fraudulently deducted from his bank account.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Devotees Throng River Mandakini To Offer Prayers On Somvati Amavasya In Chitrakoot

Upon realising the unauthorised transactions, Anmol promptly reported the incident to the bank's toll-free number. However, the fraudster persisted in their scheme, contacting Anmol through Telegram and claiming that the deducted amount was deposited into the account of the online site from which he made a purchase.

To retrieve the funds, Anmol was instructed to deposit a tax amount, for which he transferred Rs 84,375 from a friend's account. Unfortunately, the scam continued, with the fraudster demanding further payments, resulting in a total loss of Rs 1,73,875 to Anmol.

The Nahargarh police have registered a case against the unidentified perpetrator and are actively investigating the matter to bring the cybercriminal to justice.