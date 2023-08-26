MP: Mandsaur, Neemuch Will Have Electrical Work Worth Rs 500 Crore | Representative Image

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Paschim Kshetra Bijli Vitran Company will get the work done worth more than Rs 500 crore under Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) in Mandsaur, Neemuch district.

With this, the power requirement for the next 10 years will be fulfilled in both the districts. There will be wide expansion of facilities for all categories of farmers, industry, domestic and non-domestic consumers, company managing director Amit Tomar informed.

Tomar chaired the senior officers’ meeting from Neemuch and Mandsaur districts on Friday here. He said that quality power supply and timely recovery of electricity bills as per rules is our main task. All staff officers should be serious about both these priorities.

Tomar directed to complete the work of RDSS, SSTD, maintenance, revenue collection, quality supply, reducing transformer failure rate, rabi preparation on priorities.

He gave instructions for timely redressal of complaints lodged on CM Helpline, Call Centre 1912, Urjas App in a proper manner. Tomar also inspected the local repairing unit of transformer, where instructions were also given for quality and punctuality.

Superintendent Engineer's office building being constructed in Mandsaur, also inspected the garden. Chief engineer of Ujjain, BL Chauhan, superintendent engineer of Mandsaur Sudhir Acharya, SK Patil Neemuch, executive engineer Prem Paliwal, JP Thakur, Brajesh Yadav, Deepak Bandil, Pradeep Dangi were prominently present on the occasion.