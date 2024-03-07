MP: Mandsaur Municipal Council Approves Budget For 2024-25

Representative Image |

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The Mandsaur Municipal Council adopted an annual budget of Rs 484.19 crore for the financial year 2024-25 and ratified the budget estimates for 2023-24 on Thursday.

The meeting was chaired by president Ramadevi Gurjar. The proposed budget was tabled by finance, revenue and accounts committee chairman Kaushalya Prahlad Bandhwar.

She also outlined various allocations aimed at fostering development and infrastructure enhancement. There were no proposals for new taxes.

During the meeting, proposals including Shri Khirki Mata Fair and Rashtriya Ekta Nahar Syed Mela received approval.

Allocations for crucial development projects included Rs 10 crore for the enhancement of infrastructure in illegal colonies, Rs 2.5 crore under Amrit Scheme 2.0, and Rs 31.4 crore for various developmental initiatives under the Simhastha scheme.

Some allocations also included Rs 9 crore for asphalting the roads and under the rejuvenation campaign, Rs 5 crore for the construction of culverts and drains at various places in the city, Rs 164 crore for a sewerage scheme to improve the drainage of dirty water also received approval.

Former city president Ram Kotwani commended the budget's presentation, urging for transparency through an investigation into past expenditures.

Municipal president Gurjar expressed confidence that the approved budget would pave the way for overall development in Mandsaur.