MP: Mandloi Embarks On Spiritual Journey As Workers Celebrate

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Congress has expressed confidence in Rajan Mandloi, a former municipal president, who will contest from the Barwani constituency. The news of his candidacy led to joyous celebrations as workers greeted him with the beat of drums and fireworks.

In response, Mandloi embarked on a spiritual journey, visiting Jammu Gali Ganesh Temple in the city and Sankat Mochan Hanuman Temple in Segaon, where he partook in Maha Aarti and sought the blessings of the deities.

Mandloi was chosen due to his dedication and hard work in the tribal-dominated area, making him a strong contender against BJP candidate and cabinet minister Prem Singh Patel.