MP: Man, wife commit suicide in Pithampur

Representative Image |

Pithampur (Mhow, Madhya Pradesh): A husband and wife living in Chatrachaya Colony in Sector 1 located in Pithampur Industrial City hanged themselves in their house on August 15.

According to Pithampur police station in-charge Dheeraj Kumar Bhadoriyal when the police reached the house they found the duo dead with the woman's body lying on the bed and the husband was hanging from the fan nearby. The police informed the SFL that examined the room and sent the body for post-mortem to the Community Health Center. The investigating officer said that the deceased Rohit's father Sitaram Gangwal, aged 30 years, was a resident of Khargone district and was working with a Pithampur-based company for some years. The police found a suicide note from his wife, Sita's, 26, beauty parlour. Further action will be taken after the arrival of the family members.

Read Also Bhopal: National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases issues advisory on lumpy disease