MP: Man traveling to UP dies midway in Burhanpur after his health deteriorates in train

Representaional image |

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): A passenger travelling in AC coach of Kushinagar Superfast Express (22538) from Kalyan to Gorakhpur died midway at Burhanpur railway station after his health deteriorated between Busawal and Burhanpur railway station.

On receiving the information from Burhanpur GRP and station staffer, Burhanpur Railway staff deboarded the passenger at the station and rushed him to the district hospital where he was declared brought dead.

According to the GRP post-in-charge Sheikh Maqsood, the deceased identified as Dayashankar, 38, son of Ram Sahawal was travelling by Kushinagar Express (22538) and was suffering from jaundice. He had gone to Kalyan for work and was heading back to his home in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh.

When the train was between Busawal and Burhanpur Railway Station, Dayashanka's health began to deteriorate. On-duty staff called Burhanpur station in charge and at around 9.15 am the train stopped in Burhanpur from where he was taken to the district hospital.

The GRP handed over the dead body to the family members after conducting the post-mortem of the deceased in the district hospital. He was accompanied by his brother Ravi Kumar.