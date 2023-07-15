MP: Man Shoots Wife After She Refuses To Go To Her In-Laws In Jabalpur

Husband Shoots Wife After She Refused To Come Home In Gwalior, Two Booked | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly shot his wife after she refused to go with him to her in-laws' house in Gwalior on Saturday. The bullet hit her hand, leaving her in pool of blood. The accused and his brother fled the spot. A case of attempt to murder has been registered against the duo.

The couple has recently got married when the in-laws started torturing her for dowry.

According to information, Vishnu Jatav recently got married to 25-year-old Saloni two years ago. He, along with his parents, would torture Saloni for dowry and even beat her. Tired of the torture, she went to her parents' home. When Vishnu, with his brother Ravi Jatav went to take her back home, she refused. This irked the brother duo, when her husband shot her in the arm and fled.

Police reached the spot as soon as informed and admitted Saloni to the hospital for treatment. A case of attempt to murder has been registered against both the accused.

Both Accused Are Absconding

Carrying out investigation, police also raided the houses of the accused, who are found to be absconding at present.

A year after the marriage, Vishnu started harassing and assaulting Saloni for dowry. After being fed up, Saloni had registered a case of domestic violence and dowry act in the women's police station and started to live with her parents.

A few days ago, around 10 in the night, Vishnu along Ravi came to Saloni’s parents’ house to take her to his home. But she strictly refused to go with him. After the refusal, he took out his weapon and aimed at her chest.

Trying to save herself, Saloni turned but the bullet shot her left hand. At the time of incident, only Saloni’s brother was at home. Soon after their attempt to murder, Vishnu and Ravi fled from the spot.