MP: Man Running Arms Unit Arrested, 5 Live Cartridges Seized

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Sendhwa rural police arrested a 38-year-old man on Wednesday for allegedly running a weapons manufacturing unit from Tapkala Road and also seized 3 desi katta, 5 live cartridges from him.
Ahead of upcoming assembly elections, SP Puneet Gehlot directed all station and outpost in-charges to take action to curb illegal activities, and arms smuggling in the district. Following the directives, Chachariya outpost police received a tip-off that a man had been running an arms manufacturing unit on Tapkala Road.
A special police team was formed to raid a small hut located on a hill on Tapkala road and arrested a suspect identified as Surbin Singh of Khurmabad for illegally manufacturing arms. During the raid, police found various items, including tools and equipment used in making weapons and 3 desi Katta and 5 live cartridges were recovered from the suspect. A case was registered under sections 25 (1) (A), 25(1)(AA), 25 (1) (a) and 27 of the Arms Act.
Rural police station in-charge Girwar Singh Jalondiya, Chachariya outpost in-charge Kamal Kishore Chauhan, ASI Rakesh Mandloi, constable Mansingh Bhide and the team played commendable roles. Further probe is underway.
(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)