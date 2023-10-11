MP: Man Running Arms Unit Arrested, 5 Live Cartridges Seized

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Sendhwa rural police arrested a 38-year-old man on Wednesday for allegedly running a weapons manufacturing unit from Tapkala Road and also seized 3 desi katta, 5 live cartridges from him.

Ahead of upcoming assembly elections, SP Puneet Gehlot directed all station and outpost in-charges to take action to curb illegal activities, and arms smuggling in the district. Following the directives, Chachariya outpost police received a tip-off that a man had been running an arms manufacturing unit on Tapkala Road.

A special police team was formed to raid a small hut located on a hill on Tapkala road and arrested a suspect identified as Surbin Singh of Khurmabad for illegally manufacturing arms. During the raid, police found various items, including tools and equipment used in making weapons and 3 desi Katta and 5 live cartridges were recovered from the suspect. A case was registered under sections 25 (1) (A), 25(1)(AA), 25 (1) (a) and 27 of the Arms Act.

Rural police station in-charge Girwar Singh Jalondiya, Chachariya outpost in-charge Kamal Kishore Chauhan, ASI Rakesh Mandloi, constable Mansingh Bhide and the team played commendable roles. Further probe is underway.

