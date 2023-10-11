 MP: Man Running Arms Unit Arrested, 5 Live Cartridges Seized
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Man Running Arms Unit Arrested, 5 Live Cartridges Seized

MP: Man Running Arms Unit Arrested, 5 Live Cartridges Seized

A case was registered under sections 25 (1) (A), 25(1)(AA), 25 (1) (a) and 27 of the Arms Act.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, October 11, 2023, 10:53 PM IST
article-image

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Sendhwa rural police arrested a 38-year-old man on Wednesday for allegedly running a weapons manufacturing unit from Tapkala Road and also seized 3 desi katta, 5 live cartridges from him.

Ahead of upcoming assembly elections, SP Puneet Gehlot directed all station and outpost in-charges to take action to curb illegal activities, and arms smuggling in the district. Following the directives, Chachariya outpost police received a tip-off that a man had been running an arms manufacturing unit on Tapkala Road.

A special police team was formed to raid a small hut located on a hill on Tapkala road and arrested a suspect identified as Surbin Singh of Khurmabad for illegally manufacturing arms. During the raid, police found various items, including tools and equipment used in making weapons and 3 desi Katta and 5 live cartridges were recovered from the suspect. A case was registered under sections 25 (1) (A), 25(1)(AA), 25 (1) (a) and 27 of the Arms Act.

Rural police station in-charge Girwar Singh Jalondiya, Chachariya outpost in-charge Kamal Kishore Chauhan, ASI Rakesh Mandloi, constable Mansingh Bhide and the team played commendable roles. Further probe is underway.

Read Also
Indore: 5 Years Imprisonment To Candidate And Impersonator In 2009 PMT Exam Case
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: 200 Talents Of Agrawal Samaj Feted

MP: 200 Talents Of Agrawal Samaj Feted

MP: Debasmita Presents ‘Devi Stuti’ In Schools

MP: Debasmita Presents ‘Devi Stuti’ In Schools

MP: Nine Jain Youths To Take ‘Diksha’ Today

MP: Nine Jain Youths To Take ‘Diksha’ Today

MP: Work In Coordination, Collector Tells Officials

MP: Work In Coordination, Collector Tells Officials

MP: SVEEP’s Calendar Of Activities To Increase Voting Percentage

MP: SVEEP’s Calendar Of Activities To Increase Voting Percentage