MP: Man pedals across country for Ram-Setu restoration

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): A man pedaling to Char Dham and 12 jyotirlingas for restoration of Ram Setu reached Khetia on Wednesday.

Janak Singh Chouhan of Palanpur, Gujarat, is on a solo journey to religious places. He received a warm welcome in Khetia amid slogans of Jai Shree Ram.

Describing importance of Ram-Setu, Chouhan said that it was a significant cultural and biological heritage. He would complete the journey in four months.

He said that the ancient Ram Setu should be restored to re-establish the historical connectivity between India and Sri Lanka. The construction was destroyed in massive hurricane in 1480.

Starting from Gujarat, he is keen to cover the length and breadth of the country, including Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and other states.