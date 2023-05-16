MP: Man kills wife, buries her few metres away from hut in Badnawar

FP Photo

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): A man killed his wife and later buried the body few metres away from his house in Bhensola village of Badnawar tehsil of Dhar district on Monday night, police said.

Accused Naru Bhuria of Banda village under Bagh police station limit was on run. Local police have exhumed the body of Lata, 30.

Police said that accused Naru used to work at a brick kiln. The couple had three kids. The accused was a liquor addict.

Locals claimed that accused had a dispute with Late in the night and thrashed her brutally with wood. She later succumbed to his injuries.

Early morning, he dragged the body to a drain flowing about 150 metres from his hut and dumped it. When the owner of the brick kiln, Govardhan Prajapat went to the kiln, he found both Naru and his wife missing. On being questioned, he came to know that Naru had fled the village with his kids and his wife was missing. Govardhan along with other villagers rushed to his place and saw signs of struggle and suspicious mark in the hut. They searched the surrounding area and saw fresh soil and leaves there.

Suspecting some untoward incident, they immediately informed local police.

SDOP Shersingh Bhuria, police station in-charge Vishwadeepsingh Parihar reached the spot and exhumed the body after completing formalities. FSL officer was called from Indore. Police officer informed both families. Family members of Lata immediately rushed to the spot, while no one came from the Naru’s family. Sonu, the 5-year-old son of Lata narrated the incident of assault. Police have started investigation by registering a case of murder.

Read Also MP: Former CM Nath to visit Badnawar on May 18