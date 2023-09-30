 MP: Man Killed By Crocodile In Guna
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Man Killed By Crocodile In Guna

MP: Man Killed By Crocodile In Guna

These crocodiles have allegedly attacked and killed multiple cows and goats in the past.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, September 30, 2023, 09:05 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A 55-year-old man of Theuwa village died in crocodile attack in Bamori of Guna on Saturday.

Locals said that Darshanlal Lodha had entered Rampur pond to guide his buffaloes out. However, he was attacked and dragged into deep waters by a crocodile. Despite efforts of villagers, he could not be saved. His body too was yet to be recovered.

Locals claimed that several crocodiles from Makroda dam have made Rampur pond their home posing a threat to local residents and livestock.

These crocodiles have allegedly attacked and killed multiple cows and goats in the past.

Bamori police station in-charge Arvind Singh Gaur, confirmed the incident and stated that a force was deployed in the area to search the body.

Read Also
Former CM Kamal Nath Visits Ujjain Rape Victim At Indore Hospital, Accuses BJP Govt For Turning MP...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: CM Chouhan Performs Bhoomi Pujan Of Bhadwa Mata Corridor, Foundation Stone Of Biotechnology Park...

MP: CM Chouhan Performs Bhoomi Pujan Of Bhadwa Mata Corridor, Foundation Stone Of Biotechnology Park...

MP: Sendhwa Council Gets ₹2Cr For Devpt Work

MP: Sendhwa Council Gets ₹2Cr For Devpt Work

MP: Sendhwa Farmers Demand Immediate Survey To Assess Damage

MP: Sendhwa Farmers Demand Immediate Survey To Assess Damage

MP: Jal Satyagraha For Tehsil Status To Dasai

MP: Jal Satyagraha For Tehsil Status To Dasai

MP: NTPC Takes Lad In Environmentally Friendly Ash Transportation In Sanawad

MP: NTPC Takes Lad In Environmentally Friendly Ash Transportation In Sanawad