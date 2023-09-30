MP: Man Killed By Crocodile In Guna

Representative Image

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A 55-year-old man of Theuwa village died in crocodile attack in Bamori of Guna on Saturday.

Locals said that Darshanlal Lodha had entered Rampur pond to guide his buffaloes out. However, he was attacked and dragged into deep waters by a crocodile. Despite efforts of villagers, he could not be saved. His body too was yet to be recovered.

Locals claimed that several crocodiles from Makroda dam have made Rampur pond their home posing a threat to local residents and livestock.

These crocodiles have allegedly attacked and killed multiple cows and goats in the past.

Bamori police station in-charge Arvind Singh Gaur, confirmed the incident and stated that a force was deployed in the area to search the body.