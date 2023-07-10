MP: Man Held With Revolver, Live Cartridge In Garoth

Representative Image |

Garoth (Madhya Pradesh): A 27-year-old man was arrested by Garoth police with a six-round revolver and a live cartridge at Shamgarh road on Monday.

Station in-charge Kamlesh Singar said that acting on a tip-off, police nabbed a man standing at Kachhalia Fante on Shamgarh Road. During checking, police recovered the revolver and cartridge worth Rs 10,000.

He was identified as Lalchandra Mehar (27) of Khokharia village under Pagaria police station limits (Jhalawar, Rajasthan). A case was registered and further probe was underway.