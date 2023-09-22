MP: Man Gets 5 Yrs In Jail For Molesting Minor Niece

Representative Photo |

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): The court of Special Judge Varsha Sharma on Friday awarded five-year jail term to a man for molesting 10-year-old niece in Cantonment area of Guna in March 2022. The victim had visited her uncle's shop to make a purchase. However, owner restrained and molested her inside the shop. ADPO Mamta Dixit represented the government and ensured that justice was served to the young victim.

The court's decision also included a fine of Rs 900 on the convicted uncle. The incident came to light when victim's elder sister arrived at the shop. Seeing her, the accused fled from the scene. After the victim shared her ordeal with parents, a case was registered with the Cantonment police. The police initiated an investigation after registering an FIR under sections related to molestation and the POCSO Act.

