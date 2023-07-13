MP: Man Gets 10 Years Rigorous lmprisonment For Raping Woman In Dhar

Representational image |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Special Court (Dhar) District Judge Ashok Kumar Sharma awarded 10-year rigorous imprisonment to Raju Thakur of Dongri Baidipura Tehsil Dharmapuri for raping a woman on August 7, 2022.

Special public Prosecutor Shiv Shankar Srivastava said that the incident was reported on August 7, 2022, when the victim was walking near her house. Thakur forcibly pulled her into the bushes and raped her. He also threatened to kill her and his husband before escaping.

On the basis of the complaint, a case was registered under sections 376 323 and 506 of the IPC and relevant sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The case was investigated by SDOP Rahul Kumar Khare of Dhamnod police station. The court announced the verdict after examining the statements of witnesses, including the survivor, said special public prosecutor.