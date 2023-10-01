MP: Man Drown While Performing Post Demise Rituals In Moti Sagar Pond

Agar (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, a 45-year-old man drowned in Moti Sagar pond in Agar Malwa district on Sunday. The incident took place when the deceased was performing post demise rituals of his mother-in-law.

As per reports, the deceased who has been identified as Mukesh Gupta, a resident of Udaipur, Rajasthan, was performing post demise rituals of his mother-in-law at Hanuman Ghat of Moti Sagar pond. He had gone to the pond to take bath along with other family members.

While he was taking bath, his leg somehow slipped and he was pulled into deep water. After witnessing the man getting pulled into the water, the family members tried to save him but in vain.

They immediately informed the Kotwali police station and State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) team. After waiting for a few minutes, the SDERF team didn’t come to the rescue following which the local civic authorities in co-ordination with local divers fished out the body from the water.

He was rushed to a private hospital. However, later it was found that he had died. The body was sent to district hospital for post-mortem. A pall of gloom descended in the area following the death of the man.

With district-level reservoirs inundated and overflowing, no measures have been taken to curb such incidents. As drowning cases continue, a large number of locals and tourists continue to flock to Moti Sagar pond. But late response by SDERF has revealed the reality and raised a cause of concern.

