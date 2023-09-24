MP: Man Dies After Being Bitten By Snake On Bike In Mhow's Village

Representational pic |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man died after being bitten by a cobra on a bike in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, said officials on Sunday.

A video of the incident went viral on social media. In the video, the man collapses after the snake bit him on a moving bike, and he reportedly died on the spot. The incident was captured in a CCTV camera.

As per the information, the incident took place in Teli Kheda village under Mhow police station in Indore.

The deceased man, identified as Manish, was said to be a snake catcher. In the viral video, the victim man is seen holding the snake in his hands when he is suddenly bitten by it.

The man then asks his friend to stop the bike. Soon after he falls backwards and dies.

As per the officials, Manish had got information about a snake entering a cowshed in Teli Kheda village. He reached the spot with one of his friends. Within a few minutes, he caught a big snake that was in the cowshed.

Manish took the snake with him on his friend's bike to release it in the forest. After travelling some distance on the bike, Manish asked his friend to park the bike on the side and then he fell down.

