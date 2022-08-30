e-Paper Get App

MP: Man dead, 18 injured as bus overturns near Neemuch

Police informed that the deceased was identified as Arvind, 33, son of Prakashchandra Sharma, a resident of Dobada village in Malhargarh tehsil.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, August 30, 2022, 09:59 PM IST
article-image

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): One person was killed and 18 others were injured after a passenger bus moving from Manasa to Neemuch overturned near Radha Swami Ashram on Neemuch – Manasa road. All the injured were brought to the district hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

Police informed that the deceased was identified as Arvind, 33, son of Prakashchandra Sharma, a resident of Dobada village in Malhargarh tehsil.

The passengers in their statement to the police said that the driver was driving the bus rashly and due to which he could have lost control over the vehicle.

As soon as the information about the accident was received, district collector Mayank Agarwal, SDM Dr Mamta Khede and police officers reached the spot and evacuated passengers trapped in the bus.

Malhargarh MLA and cabinet minister Jagdish Deora expressed grief over the accident and paid tributes to the deceased on Twitter.

Read Also
Neemuch: Muslim man leaves wife on her refusal to change her religion
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreMP: Man dead, 18 injured as bus overturns near Neemuch

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: BMC gets 3,487 applications for erection of pandals ahead of the Ganeshotsav

Mumbai: BMC gets 3,487 applications for erection of pandals ahead of the Ganeshotsav

Watch video: Hemant Soren and UPA MLAs staying in Raipur’s Mayfair resort, here's how much one...

Watch video: Hemant Soren and UPA MLAs staying in Raipur’s Mayfair resort, here's how much one...

Asia Cup 2022: Afghanistan spinners restrict reckless Bangladesh to 127/7

Asia Cup 2022: Afghanistan spinners restrict reckless Bangladesh to 127/7

West Bengal: BJP's national general secretary Sunil Bansal gives message of ‘unity’ to leaders...

West Bengal: BJP's national general secretary Sunil Bansal gives message of ‘unity’ to leaders...

West Bengal: ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in 'coal smuggling scam'

West Bengal: ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in 'coal smuggling scam'