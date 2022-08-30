MP: Man dead, 18 injured as bus overturns near Neemuch

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): One person was killed and 18 others were injured after a passenger bus moving from Manasa to Neemuch overturned near Radha Swami Ashram on Neemuch – Manasa road. All the injured were brought to the district hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

Police informed that the deceased was identified as Arvind, 33, son of Prakashchandra Sharma, a resident of Dobada village in Malhargarh tehsil.

The passengers in their statement to the police said that the driver was driving the bus rashly and due to which he could have lost control over the vehicle.

As soon as the information about the accident was received, district collector Mayank Agarwal, SDM Dr Mamta Khede and police officers reached the spot and evacuated passengers trapped in the bus.

Malhargarh MLA and cabinet minister Jagdish Deora expressed grief over the accident and paid tributes to the deceased on Twitter.

