 MP: Man Axes Sister-In-Law To Death For Serving Khichdi In Dinner In Meghnagar
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Man Axes Sister-In-Law To Death For Serving Khichdi In Dinner In Meghnagar

MP: Man Axes Sister-In-Law To Death For Serving Khichdi In Dinner In Meghnagar

On being informed the police reached the spot and arrested the accused.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, August 12, 2023, 11:57 PM IST
article-image
MP: Man Axes Sister-In-Law To Death For Serving Khichdi In Dinner In Meghnagar | Representative pic

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): A man was arrested for killing his younger brother’s wife for serving khichdi in dinner on Friday night. Kalyanpura police in Meghnagar tehsil of Jhabua district said that Man Singh (40) of Bhamrada village attacked Kamna Bai with an axe.

On being informed the police reached the spot and arrested the accused. Axe used in the crime too was seized. In his statement to police, Singh allegedly said that he committed the crime in a fit of rage.

He was angry that after working all through the day, he was served khichdi in place of bread. Following an argument, he attacked the victim with an axe. On Saturday, he was produced in court from where he was sent to jail.

Read Also
Bhopal: Man Booked For Torturing, Assaulting Wife For 8 Years
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Ladli Behna' Scheme Has Benefitted Over 1.25 Crore Women: Jitu Jirati

'Ladli Behna' Scheme Has Benefitted Over 1.25 Crore Women: Jitu Jirati

Madhya Pradesh: NSA Invoked Against 3 For Raising Objectionable Slogans In Ratlam

Madhya Pradesh: NSA Invoked Against 3 For Raising Objectionable Slogans In Ratlam

FP Follow Up: Mid-Day Meal Strike By Cooks Leaves Kids With Only Sev-Parmal, Poha

FP Follow Up: Mid-Day Meal Strike By Cooks Leaves Kids With Only Sev-Parmal, Poha

Madhya Pradesh: Bulldozer Action Over Offensive Social Media Post In Nalkheda

Madhya Pradesh: Bulldozer Action Over Offensive Social Media Post In Nalkheda

MP: Man Axes Sister-In-Law To Death For Serving Khichdi In Dinner In Meghnagar

MP: Man Axes Sister-In-Law To Death For Serving Khichdi In Dinner In Meghnagar