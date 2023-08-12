MP: Man Axes Sister-In-Law To Death For Serving Khichdi In Dinner In Meghnagar | Representative pic

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): A man was arrested for killing his younger brother’s wife for serving khichdi in dinner on Friday night. Kalyanpura police in Meghnagar tehsil of Jhabua district said that Man Singh (40) of Bhamrada village attacked Kamna Bai with an axe.

On being informed the police reached the spot and arrested the accused. Axe used in the crime too was seized. In his statement to police, Singh allegedly said that he committed the crime in a fit of rage.

He was angry that after working all through the day, he was served khichdi in place of bread. Following an argument, he attacked the victim with an axe. On Saturday, he was produced in court from where he was sent to jail.